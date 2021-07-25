Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Relx by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

