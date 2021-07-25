Ren Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market cap of $355.92 million and $20.51 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00822931 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

