Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 10,500 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of The Container Store Group worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,748,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 832,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Container Store Group by 1,485.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 226,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Container Store Group by 1,111.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 154,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

TCS opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $539.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

