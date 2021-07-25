Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 167,382 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Urban One worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,470,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 773,445 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

UONEK stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $249.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.14. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

