Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 204,822 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 212.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of eMagin worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.
NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $213.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.42.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
