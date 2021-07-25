Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 204,822 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 212.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of eMagin worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $99,547.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,317,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,033. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $213.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

