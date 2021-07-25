Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 40,200 Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.16% of Highway worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highway by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Highway Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $14.06 million, a PE ratio of 174.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.