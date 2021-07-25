Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 512,399 Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Cyren worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.49. Cyren Ltd. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.97.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

