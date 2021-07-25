Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 293,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of YPF Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 212,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 132,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

