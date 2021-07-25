Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 146.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.81% of Iconix Brand Group worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICON stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.24. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The brand management company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

