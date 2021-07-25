Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 168,885 Shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 564.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in China Customer Relations Centers during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCRC opened at $6.50 on Friday. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research, as well as artificial intelligence customer care services.

