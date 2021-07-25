Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 50,700 Shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.12% of RYB Education worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE:RYB opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15. RYB Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $110.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.02.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

