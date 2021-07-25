Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 6,900 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Docebo worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,795,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Docebo by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after acquiring an additional 279,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,445,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $70.00 target price on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -250.62. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.