Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Cerus worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cerus by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $852.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.24. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

