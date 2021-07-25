Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) by 700.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Huize worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUIZ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huize during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huize during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huize during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Huize during the 1st quarter valued at $3,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUIZ opened at $4.25 on Friday. Huize Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $220.83 million, a P/E ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $112.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

