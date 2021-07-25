Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.51% of aTyr Pharma worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.03.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

LIFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

