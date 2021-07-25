Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 191.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CuriosityStream worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $17,974,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 394,838 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $2,823,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $5,833,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

