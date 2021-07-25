Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) by 1,559.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,384 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Moxian worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Moxian during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moxian alerts:

NASDAQ:MOXC opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57. Moxian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.