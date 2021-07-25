Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.86% of Tempest Therapeutics worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 190,754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

TPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of TPST opened at $15.01 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

