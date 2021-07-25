Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,363,000 after buying an additional 235,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $49.56.

