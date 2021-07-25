Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of Reed’s worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 146,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.20. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

