Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of County Bancorp worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in County Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICBK. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.97.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.