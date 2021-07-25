Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $560.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

