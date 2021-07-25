Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) by 160.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Sintx Technologies worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 70,547 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Shares of SINT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.