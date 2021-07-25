Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.09 Million in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 478,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.00% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 91.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 979,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 468,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 49.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 116,759 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 338.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIM opened at $2.01 on Friday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 52.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 9,718.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 225,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,489.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

