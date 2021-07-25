Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.12 Million in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,109. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

