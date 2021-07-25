Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,530,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,287,000 after purchasing an additional 499,411 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

