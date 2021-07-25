Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $349,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZH opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

