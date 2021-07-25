Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NFG stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

