Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 677,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of T2 Biosystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 800,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 339,748 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO opened at $1.07 on Friday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $160.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.