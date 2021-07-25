Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19,195.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 647,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

