Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 40,163 Shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.24% of SemiLEDs worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $8.53 on Friday. SemiLEDs Co. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $34.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

