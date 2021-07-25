Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 10,500 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,132,000 after buying an additional 203,641 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after buying an additional 101,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

