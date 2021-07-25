Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 43,900 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,322,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

