Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $86.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $90.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

