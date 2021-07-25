Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,504 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 455.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 74,141 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,924,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 93,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 208,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the period.

FBND stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

