Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,670 Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Synlogic worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

