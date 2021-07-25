Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.90% of Envela worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Envela by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Envela by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Envela by 7.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Envela by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

ELA stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envela Co. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

