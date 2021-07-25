Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of OrganiGram worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $734.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

OrganiGram Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

