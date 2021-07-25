Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNLSY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 41,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,148. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.