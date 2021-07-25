renBTC Market Cap Achieves $428.61 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $428.61 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $34,349.04 or 0.99910613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00047412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.00820131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,478 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

