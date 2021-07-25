Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.40% of Renewable Energy Group worth $40,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of REGI stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $117.00.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
