Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.40% of Renewable Energy Group worth $40,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.