Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report sales of $44.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.42 million. Repay posted sales of $36.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $216.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $219.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $281.95 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

RPAY opened at $24.68 on Friday. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 in the last ninety days. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.