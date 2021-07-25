REPO (REPO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $100,412.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00119373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00137669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,485.62 or 1.00307872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00866051 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

