Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,794 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.16% of Republic Services worth $49,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

NYSE RSG opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $116.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

