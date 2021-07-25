Request Price Reaches $0.0535 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Request has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $53.52 million and $1.00 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Request

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

