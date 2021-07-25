Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.18.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NYSE:MAN opened at $112.51 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,328,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,441,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

