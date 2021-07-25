Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

Shares of MKTX opened at $475.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.