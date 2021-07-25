Research Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

M&T Bank stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

