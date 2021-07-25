Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orbia Advance in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orbia Advance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Orbia Advance stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of -0.08. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

