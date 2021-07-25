Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UBS Group AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

UBS opened at $15.93 on Friday. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

